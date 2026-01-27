Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning to tourists after tech fault closes major airport

A number of flights were cancelled or significantly delayed
A number of flights were cancelled or significantly delayed (Getty/iStock)
  • Geneva Airport faced severe disruption and temporary closure on Tuesday due to an Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar failure.
  • Thousands of passengers were affected, with numerous inbound flights, including easyJet services from London Gatwick, Birmingham, and Manchester, forced to divert.
  • Other flights, such as SAS from Copenhagen and Lufthansa from Frankfurt, returned to their departure points, while some outbound flights were cancelled or significantly delayed.
  • The technical issue has since been resolved, and flights were gradually resuming as of late Tuesday morning.
  • Travellers are being warned that the airport is operating at reduced capacity with average departure delays of 40 minutes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in