Inside Star Wars creator’s museum in a galaxy not so far away
- The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a $1 billion project by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, is scheduled to open in Los Angeles on 22 September 2026.
- Designed by Mad Architects, the futuristic 300,000-square-foot building will appear to "float" above the ground in Exposition Park.
- The five-storey museum will house over 10,000 pieces from Lucas's personal collection, including comics, illustrations, paintings, photographs, and film memorabilia.
- The collection features works by renowned artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frida Kahlo, and Dorothea Lange, alongside cinematic archives like the Historic Lucasfilm Archive.
- Beyond gallery spaces, the institution will include two cinemas, a library, a café, restaurants, and a rooftop terrace offering panoramic city views.