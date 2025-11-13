Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside Star Wars creator’s museum in a galaxy not so far away

George Lucas’s $1 billion spaceship-like Los Angeles museum nears completion
  • The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a $1 billion project by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, is scheduled to open in Los Angeles on 22 September 2026.
  • Designed by Mad Architects, the futuristic 300,000-square-foot building will appear to "float" above the ground in Exposition Park.
  • The five-storey museum will house over 10,000 pieces from Lucas's personal collection, including comics, illustrations, paintings, photographs, and film memorabilia.
  • The collection features works by renowned artists such as Norman Rockwell, Frida Kahlo, and Dorothea Lange, alongside cinematic archives like the Historic Lucasfilm Archive.
  • Beyond gallery spaces, the institution will include two cinemas, a library, a café, restaurants, and a rooftop terrace offering panoramic city views.
