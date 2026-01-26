Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor reveals the exercise he does daily to stay fit at 80 years old

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson reveals the one exercise that keeps him fit at 80
  • Actor Ernie Hudson, 80, shared his daily fitness routine on the Today show, following a recent feature in Men's Health magazine.
  • He revealed he aims to complete 100 push-ups daily, spread out in sets throughout the day, and occasionally incorporates squats.
  • Hudson emphasised that his focus is on flexibility and movement rather than heavy weightlifting, which he considers more crucial at his age.
  • The Ghostbusters star highlighted that his accessible workout allows him to maintain fitness without needing a gym, even when travelling.
  • He stated his motivation is to remain healthy and active, remarking that “aging is inevitable, but in the meantime let me do what I can do.”
