Actor reveals the exercise he does daily to stay fit at 80 years old
- Actor Ernie Hudson, 80, shared his daily fitness routine on the Today show, following a recent feature in Men's Health magazine.
- He revealed he aims to complete 100 push-ups daily, spread out in sets throughout the day, and occasionally incorporates squats.
- Hudson emphasised that his focus is on flexibility and movement rather than heavy weightlifting, which he considers more crucial at his age.
- The Ghostbusters star highlighted that his accessible workout allows him to maintain fitness without needing a gym, even when travelling.
- He stated his motivation is to remain healthy and active, remarking that “aging is inevitable, but in the meantime let me do what I can do.”