Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s sweet love story before intimate wedding
- Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have reportedly married after nearly three years of dating and having a child together.
- The couple obtained their marriage license on December 1 and wed two days later in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, according to People Magazine. Neither Bündchen nor Valente has publicly commented on the marriage.
- Bündchen, 45, and Valente, 38, first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, a month after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, but the pair officially began dating in June 2023 with a source saying at the time, “They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”
- Bündchen first officially addressed her relationship with Valente in March 2023, describing it as a “friendship,” and later denied rumors she cheated on Brady.
- Last October, it was reported that the Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model was expecting her first child with Valente. In February 2025, Bündchen gave birth to a baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed.