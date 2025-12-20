Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s sweet love story before intimate wedding

Gisele Bundchen attends The 2023 Met Gala on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Gisele Bundchen attends The 2023 Met Gala on May 01, 2023 in New York City (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
  • Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have reportedly married after nearly three years of dating and having a child together.
  • The couple obtained their marriage license on December 1 and wed two days later in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, according to People Magazine. Neither Bündchen nor Valente has publicly commented on the marriage.
  • Bündchen, 45, and Valente, 38, first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, a month after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, but the pair officially began dating in June 2023 with a source saying at the time, “They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”
  • Bündchen first officially addressed her relationship with Valente in March 2023, describing it as a “friendship,” and later denied rumors she cheated on Brady.
  • Last October, it was reported that the Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model was expecting her first child with Valente. In February 2025, Bündchen gave birth to a baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed.
