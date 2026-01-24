Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Google confirms Gmail filtering issue as users are flooded with warning emails

Google is providing updates on the issue on its Google Workspace Status Dashboard
Google is providing updates on the issue on its Google Workspace Status Dashboard (Getty/iStock)
  • Google has confirmed an issue with its email service after Gmail users complained that their mailbox wasn’t working properly.
  • Gmail users have reported that promotional emails that are normally sent to a separate folder are flooding their inbox, along with a banner warning them to “be careful with this message.”
  • Google addressed the issue in a blog post, writing, “We are experiencing an issue with Gmail beginning on Saturday, 2026-01-24 05:02 US/Pacific. We are aware that some Gmail users are experiencing misclassification of emails in their inbox and additional spam warnings.”
  • The statement continued, “We are actively working to resolve the issue. As always, we encourage users to follow standard best practices when engaging with messages from unknown senders.”
  • Google said it would provide updates on the issue, which one user labeled “e-mail armageddon.” The glitch came hours after Gmail users were warned about a password breach affecting up to 48 million logins.

