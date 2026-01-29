Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Google’s AI tool can now plan parties and shop for you

Related: New Google app 'takes stress out of holiday packing'
  • Google Gemini has had a major update, introducing an "auto browse" feature that allows it to navigate the internet independently.
  • The new feature, available in Google Chrome, can complete tasks such as online shopping and party planning on behalf of the user.
  • Initially, "auto browse" is accessible to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US, with wider rollout expected later.
  • The AI can identify items from photos, search for similar products, add them to a shopping basket, and apply discounts, but requires user permission for purchases or social media posts.
  • This update is part of Google's strategy to integrate its AI across its products, following recent integrations into Gmail and a partnership with Apple.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in