Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in this capital city
- Gordon Ramsay's restaurant group is set to launch a new Bread Street Kitchen in London's 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper during the first half of 2026.
- The new London restaurant is expected to create approximately 150 jobs, contributing to the group's ongoing expansion.
- The business has seen significant growth, opening 20 sites between September 2023 and the end of 2024, including 11 in North America.
- Latest accounts show underlying earnings increased by 45% to £12 million and sales jumped 40 per cent to £134 million for the 15 months to December 2024.
- CEO Andy Wenlock expressed confidence in future expansion, particularly in the US franchise market for quick-service brands, despite economic pressures.