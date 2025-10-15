Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in this capital city

Gordon Ramsay is opening another restaurant
Gordon Ramsay is opening another restaurant (Getty Images)
  • Gordon Ramsay's restaurant group is set to launch a new Bread Street Kitchen in London's 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper during the first half of 2026.
  • The new London restaurant is expected to create approximately 150 jobs, contributing to the group's ongoing expansion.
  • The business has seen significant growth, opening 20 sites between September 2023 and the end of 2024, including 11 in North America.
  • Latest accounts show underlying earnings increased by 45% to £12 million and sales jumped 40 per cent to £134 million for the 15 months to December 2024.
  • CEO Andy Wenlock expressed confidence in future expansion, particularly in the US franchise market for quick-service brands, despite economic pressures.
