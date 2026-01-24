Grimes reveals two co-parenting issues that she and Elon Musk disagree on
- Grimes recently praised the "unmatched" aura of her three children with Elon Musk on social media, sharing an anecdote about one child inexplicably commanding a flock of crows.
- She and Musk, who ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2022, continue to co-parent their children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus, amidst an ongoing custody dispute and strained relationship.
- “I try to never talk abt or show my kids because they deserve the right to anonymity but i just have to say their pure aura is unmatched,” Grimes wrote on X this week. “One of them even inexplicably commanded a flock of crows for while. Might be biased but this seems unusual.”
- Grimes’ followers took the opportunity to ask her a few questions about her children, including if they get screen time. She replied, “Huge debate cuz the other parent is fine w it but it's fairly avoided. If it happens we focus on great art and ideally slower stuff like ghibli that isn't constantly changing context.”
- Grimes also touched on another co-parenting issue as she agreed with a follower who said “people should never show their kids on social media.” She previously criticized Musk for taking their son X to an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump without her knowledge, and Musk doesn’t shy away from snapping photos showing his kids.