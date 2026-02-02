Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction revealed
- Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony in Pennsylvania.
- The announcement was met with a mixed reaction of cheers and boos from tens of thousands of attendees who braved single-digit Fahrenheit temperatures at Gobbler’s Knob.
- Phil's handlers from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club translated his prognostication, confirming that seeing his shadow signifies a prolonged winter.
- Due to the extreme cold, the usual tradition of guests taking photos with Phil on stage was cancelled, with attendees instead asked to take selfies facing the stage.
- The centuries-old tradition, which has grown significantly since the 1993 film "Groundhog Day," is viewed by many as a unifying event that helps break up the winter doldrums.
