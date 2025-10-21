Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Group 7: TikTok trend hailed as the ‘most elite’ group on the platform

  • A new TikTok trend, dubbed “group 7,” has emerged, with users declaring it the “most elite” group on the platform.
  • The trend originated from singer Sophie James, who posted a series of seven videos to promote her song “So Unfair.”
  • James designated viewers of her seventh video as “group 7” as part of a “science experiment” to determine which videos achieved the most reach.
  • TikTok users enthusiastically embraced the concept, with many sharing their own videos celebrating their membership in “group and 7,” including celebrity Barbara Corcoran.
  • The trend is extending beyond TikTok, with James planning a “group 7” meet-up at The Bedford Pub in London.
