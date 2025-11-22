Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Guinness 60/40 invention spreading across pubs this Christmas

Public reaction to the innovation is divided
Public reaction to the innovation is divided (PA Archive)
  • A new "60/40" pint, blending Guinness 0.0 with the original stout, has been introduced in some pubs.
  • This hybrid drink aims to offer a lower-alcohol option, reducing the ABV from 4.2 per cent to approximately 1.7 per cent.
  • The concoction maintains the traditional two-stage pour, with Guinness 0.0 poured first.
  • Public reaction to the innovation is divided, with some critics calling it "nonsense" while others appreciate the lighter alcohol content.
  • The introduction of the 60/40 pint aligns with a growing trend of consumers, particularly young adults, opting for "no and low" alcohol products.
