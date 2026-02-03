Gyles Brandreth shares family’s childhood cancer ordeal
- Gyles Brandreth's grandson, Kitt, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, at 15 months old in April 2017, which came as a shock to the family.
- Kitt underwent chemotherapy and multiple transfusions at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), also battling a bacterial infection and veno-occlusive disease, a life-threatening condition affecting the liver.
- Brandreth praised GOSH's world-class reputation and the dedicated medical team, highlighting the emotional journey and the importance of trust in their care.
- He described his role as “Grandpa” during Kitt's treatment, providing normality through play and activities at the hospital.
- Kitt, now 10 and in remission for eight years, continues yearly checks at GOSH, with Brandreth now supporting GOSH Charity's appeal for a new Children's Cancer Centre.
