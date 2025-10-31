Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Where to find the best Halloween promotions from Dunkin’ to Chipotle

  • Numerous restaurant chains across the U.S. are offering special Halloween deals, freebies and themed menu items on October 31.
  • Chipotle's Boo-rito promotion allows rewards members in costume to get a $6 entrée, while Krispy Kreme offers a free doughnut for those dressed up.
  • Applebee's provides free boneless wings with an online order of $40 or more and KFC has 50 chicken nuggets for $20.
  • Dunkin' has launched a new Candy Bar Signature Latte and brought back its Spider Donut, while Panera Bread offers rewards members a free pastry with any drink.
  • Other promotions include buy-one-get-one-free deals at Shake Shack, Qdoba, and Wendy's, and a discounted Jack-O-Lantern Whopper at Burger King.
