Why you should not use last year’s Halloween makeup

Halloween makeup: Tips and ideas
  • Experts warn that reusing old makeup products, particularly for Halloween, can lead to irritation, infection or skin damage due to bacterial growth.
  • Products used near the eyes, such as mascara and eyeliner, pose a higher risk of causing infections like conjunctivitis when expired.
  • Consumers should check for a “Period After Opening” (PAO) symbol on packaging, which indicates how long a product is safe to use after opening, typically 6M (six months).
  • Even unopened makeup expires, generally recommended to be discarded after one year, or sooner if it shows changes in color, texture, appearance or smell.
  • It is advised to review product packaging for ingredient lists, avoid unregulated or fake products, conduct patch tests and consider professional-grade theatrical makeup that meets FDA standards.
