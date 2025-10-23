Why you should not use last year’s Halloween makeup
- Experts warn that reusing old makeup products, particularly for Halloween, can lead to irritation, infection or skin damage due to bacterial growth.
- Products used near the eyes, such as mascara and eyeliner, pose a higher risk of causing infections like conjunctivitis when expired.
- Consumers should check for a “Period After Opening” (PAO) symbol on packaging, which indicates how long a product is safe to use after opening, typically 6M (six months).
- Even unopened makeup expires, generally recommended to be discarded after one year, or sooner if it shows changes in color, texture, appearance or smell.
- It is advised to review product packaging for ingredient lists, avoid unregulated or fake products, conduct patch tests and consider professional-grade theatrical makeup that meets FDA standards.