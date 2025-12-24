Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The hidden health cost of using hand sanitiser

The Conversation Original report by Milena Esser
Video Player Placeholder
Fighting antimicrobial resistance
  • Widespread use of disinfectants, particularly those containing quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs), may inadvertently contribute to antimicrobial resistance.
  • QACs, common in household and clinical products such as hand sanitiser, cause microbes to evolve resistance, which can also boost their resistance to antibiotics through co-resistance and cross-resistance mechanisms.
  • This phenomenon exacerbates the global health crisis of antimicrobial resistance, which caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019 and is critically high and rising, according to the WHO.
  • The overuse of disinfectants in everyday life, beyond essential clinical settings, creates selective pressures that favour the development and spread of resistant microbes.
  • Responsible cleaning practices should consider the long-term ecological consequences of disinfectant use, moving beyond immediate microbe elimination to manage the broader microbial world.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in