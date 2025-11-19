Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan kiss in sneak peek of Netflix Christmas special

Video Player Placeholder
Meghan and Harry share kiss during Netflix Christmas special
  • A new trailer has been released for a festive-themed episode of Meghan's Netflix show, titled "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration".
  • The trailer features a moment where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a kiss in their kitchen.
  • The special will offer viewers a glimpse inside their Montecito home as the family prepares for the Christmas season.
  • Meghan states that the holiday season is about connecting with loved ones, embracing traditions, and making new ones.
  • Other scenes in the trailer show Meghan cooking with celebrity guests, engaging in arts and crafts, and picking out a Christmas tree.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in