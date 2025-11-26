Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry and Meghan bring Archie and Lilibet to Thanksgiving charity initiative

Archie and Lilibet help Harry and Meghan serve Thanksgiving meals at community kitchen
  • Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet made a rare public appearance, helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve Thanksgiving meals.
  • The family assisted at a community kitchen in Los Angeles, distributing food to local schools, shelters, and senior centres.
  • They joined a team from the couple's Archewell Foundation and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) for the charitable effort.
  • Images shared on Meghan's Instagram story showed Archie and Lilibet participating in the meal service.
  • A statement from Archewell highlighted celebrating those who work to ensure community needs are met during the holiday season.
In full

