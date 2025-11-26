Harry and Meghan bring Archie and Lilibet to Thanksgiving charity initiative
- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet made a rare public appearance, helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex serve Thanksgiving meals.
- The family assisted at a community kitchen in Los Angeles, distributing food to local schools, shelters, and senior centres.
- They joined a team from the couple's Archewell Foundation and Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) for the charitable effort.
- Images shared on Meghan's Instagram story showed Archie and Lilibet participating in the meal service.
- A statement from Archewell highlighted celebrating those who work to ensure community needs are met during the holiday season.