Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Doctor shares simple trick to help you improve your health in 2026

One thing we should all be doing every single day to boost health in 2026
  • Dr Amir Khan appeared on Lorraine on 5 January 2026 to share a simple health trick.
  • The doctor highlighted the importance of mastering balance to prevent potentially dangerous falls, especially as people age.
  • He recommended standing on one leg for the first minute while brushing teeth.
  • This should be followed by switching to the other leg for the second minute of teeth brushing.
  • Dr Khan explained that this practice helps to train balance and assists with recovery training.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in