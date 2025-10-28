Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Foods to add to your diet for healthier skin

Video Player Placeholder
Top 9 Fruits for Healthy Skin, Heart, and Brain
  • A nutritious diet is crucial for combating acne and maintaining overall skin health, as confirmed by dermatologists and dietitians.
  • Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, helps preserve collagen, keeping skin firm, hydrated and protected from environmental damage.
  • Avocados, packed with vitamins K, C, and E, contribute to increased skin firmness and can also serve as an effective moisturizer.
  • Bell peppers, particularly yellow varieties, are high in vitamin C, which boosts collagen production and reduces dark spots, while carotenoids offer sun protection.
  • Leafy greens like spinach, along with strawberries, provide essential vitamins and antioxidants that stimulate collagen, improve skin oxygenation and offer anti-inflammatory benefits.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in