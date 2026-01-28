Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Night owls ‘at higher risk of heart attack or stroke’

What’s a night owl?
  • A new study suggests that individuals who are active late into the night, known as 'night owls', may have a heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health.
  • Research led by Sina Kianersi found that night owls had a 16 per cent higher risk of experiencing a first heart attack or stroke over a 14-year period.
  • This increased risk is primarily linked to a mismatch between their natural circadian rhythm and typical daily schedules, which can hinder the adoption of heart-healthy behaviours.
  • Unhealthy habits, including smoking, insufficient sleep, and poor diet, are identified as key contributors to the poorer cardiovascular wellbeing observed in night owls.
  • Experts advise that this issue is “fixable” by focusing on fundamental heart-healthy practices, such as maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and quitting smoking.
In full

