Vitamin D supplements could cut risk of this major health issue
- Scientists have discovered that tailoring vitamin D intake for patients diagnosed with heart disease can dramatically cut the risk of heart attacks.
- The study advocates for individualising vitamin D doses based on blood levels, moving away from the traditional ‘one-size-fits-all' approach.
- A clinical trial involving 630 adult participants with acute heart disease found that personalised dosing led to a 52 per cent reduction in recurrent heart attacks.
- Researchers recommend a rigorous monitoring protocol, adjusting vitamin D supplementation every three months to achieve optimal circulating levels.
- While the findings are significant, researchers caution that they require corroboration from larger, peer-reviewed trials.