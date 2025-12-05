Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The heart condition that spikes during the festive season

The Conversation Original report by Caleb Ferguson, Sabine Allida
  • "Holiday heart", or alcohol-induced atrial arrhythmia, is an irregular heartbeat commonly brought on by excessive or binge drinking, frequently observed during festive seasons.
  • This condition arises when alcohol disrupts the nervous system, leading to dehydration and inflammation that interfere with the heart's electrical system, causing symptoms such as a fast or fluttering heart, dizziness, and shortness of breath.
  • Diagnosis typically involves an electrocardiogram (ECG) to monitor heart rhythm and blood tests to assess electrolyte levels, clotting markers, and kidney and liver function.
  • While most people recover, especially with early treatment or by limiting alcohol, some may develop atrial fibrillation, which, if untreated, increases the risk of blood clots, stroke, and heart attack.
  • Prevention strategies include avoiding binge drinking, adhering to recommended alcohol limits, staying hydrated by drinking water between alcoholic beverages, managing stress, and maintaining a heart-healthy diet.
