Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reality TV star says weight loss drugs helped her lose 30lb

Related: Real Housewives Who Got Divorced While Filming The Show
  • Real Housewives star Heather Gay has revealed she lost 30 pounds using GLP-1 weight loss medication.
  • Gay began taking the medication in 2023 and has successfully maintained her weight loss for a year.
  • Initially, she made few lifestyle changes, but later incorporated an Atkins eating plan and increased her physical activity, including yoga and cycling.
  • She expressed that the GLP-1s, combined with dietary and exercise adjustments, have shifted her self-perception, stating that 'it's just about science' rather than willpower.
  • Gay has defended her decision to use GLP-1s, asserting she is 'done with shame' and feels comfortable and healthy in her body.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in