Here are budget-friendly ways to keep your home warm

More than two million households plan to avoid using central heating this winter
  • The Met Office has warned of potential colder spells from late January into February, urging households to prepare their homes to stay warm without incurring excessive energy costs.
  • Experts advise optimising heating by using programmers and thermostats to schedule warmth, typically 30 minutes before waking and switching off 30 minutes before bed, and turning heating off when out.
  • Maintain a thermostat setting between 18°C and 21°C, as turning it higher during colder weather will not heat the home faster, and ensure the thermostat is not blocked by furniture or curtains.
  • Minimise heat loss by sealing draughts, keeping internal and external doors closed, and utilising heavy or thermal-lined curtains to retain heat through windows and doorways.
  • To prevent costly damage to your pipes, set your thermostat to around 13°C or use a frost protection setting if away during cold periods, and turn down, but not fully off, radiators in unused rooms.
In full

