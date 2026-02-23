Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Experts issue hedgehog warning as critters return from hibernation

Trapped hedgehog rescued from drain in 'unusual' operation
  • Wildlife experts advise the public to observe hedgehogs from a distance as they emerge from hibernation, cautioning against handling them unless they are clearly injured or trapped.
  • Hedgehogs are easily stressed by human interaction and prefer to live naturally, often seeking new refuge if disturbed.
  • While supplementary feeding with specific meaty cat or dog food or hedgehog food is acceptable, creating wild garden spaces for natural foraging is more beneficial.
  • It is crucial not to offer hedgehogs bread or milk, as these are not nutritious and can be harmful to them.
  • Gardeners should be mindful when tidying, avoiding disturbing potential hedgehog nests in grass cuttings and removing hazards like netting or string.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in