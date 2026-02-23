Experts issue hedgehog warning as critters return from hibernation
- Wildlife experts advise the public to observe hedgehogs from a distance as they emerge from hibernation, cautioning against handling them unless they are clearly injured or trapped.
- Hedgehogs are easily stressed by human interaction and prefer to live naturally, often seeking new refuge if disturbed.
- While supplementary feeding with specific meaty cat or dog food or hedgehog food is acceptable, creating wild garden spaces for natural foraging is more beneficial.
- It is crucial not to offer hedgehogs bread or milk, as these are not nutritious and can be harmful to them.
- Gardeners should be mindful when tidying, avoiding disturbing potential hedgehog nests in grass cuttings and removing hazards like netting or string.
