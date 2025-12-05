New vaccine guidelines issued for babies as decades-old recommendation is scrapped
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s federal vaccine advisory committee has voted to alter the long-standing recommendation for all U.S. babies to receive the hepatitis B vaccine at birth.
- The committee now recommends the birth dose only for babies whose mothers test positive for hepatitis B or whose infection status is unknown.
- For other infants, the decision regarding a birth dose will be left to parents and their doctors, with vaccinations advised from two months of age if not given at birth.
- Medical and doctors' groups expressed alarm prior to the vote, suggesting the concerns were speculative and the decision could lead to an increase in childhood infections.
- The acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make the final decision on whether to accept the committee's new recommendation.