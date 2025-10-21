Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Famous Hermes bag up for sale at auction

The bag was gifted by Hermes to Jane Birkin in 2003
The bag was gifted by Hermes to Jane Birkin in 2003 (Sotherby's/ PA)
  • A Birkin bag formerly owned by the late actress Jane Birkin is expected to fetch between £179,000 and £328,000 at an upcoming auction.
  • This specific item, known as Le Birkin Voyageur, was Birkin's everyday bag from 2003 to 2007 and contains a message penned inside by the actress.
  • The bag will be auctioned live in Abu Dhabi on 5 December as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Week.
  • This sale follows the record-breaking £7.4 million achieved by Birkin's original Hermès Birkin in July, which became the most valuable handbag ever sold.
  • Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, Morgane Halimi, highlighted the bag's historical significance and its intimate connection to the cultural icon.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in