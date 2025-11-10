Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The skin condition that can cause pain, infection and scarring

What doctor should I see for hidradenitis suppurativa?
  • Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, recurring skin condition causing painful inflammation, infection, and scarring in areas where skin folds and rubs, such as the armpits and groin.
  • The condition involves blocked hair follicles and inflamed sweat glands, driven by a process similar to autoimmunity, and is not caused by poor hygiene or contagious.
  • HS is nearly three times more common in women, with risk factors including genetics, hormonal changes, smoking, and obesity; people of colour are disproportionately affected and often face diagnostic delays.
  • Symptoms range from hard nodules and abscesses to tunnels under the skin (sinuses) and significant scarring, which can restrict movement and cause discomfort.
  • Treatment options include antibiotics, lifestyle adjustments, surgery for severe cases, and biological therapies, with early diagnosis being crucial to prevent progression due to its frequent misdiagnosis and associated stigma.
