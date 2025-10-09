Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The ‘alarming’ new trend causing sharp rise in HIV cases

Video Player Placeholder
Hospital workers exposed to HIV after patient sprays blood into their eyes
  • A dangerous practice called "bluetoothing" or "flashblood", where drug users inject the blood of others for a secondary high, is contributing to a surge in HIV cases.
  • This cheap method has become prevalent among drug users in poverty-stricken areas of Africa, including South Africa and Tanzania, and the Pacific islands, such as Fiji.
  • The UN has linked the practice to a nearly tenfold rise in HIV infections in Fiji between 2014 and 2024, with warnings of over 3,000 new cases by the end of 2025.
  • Research in South Africa indicates that almost two in five injecting drug users engage in bluetoothing, often in regions with limited access to needle exchanges and where users struggle to afford HIV treatment.
  • Experts describe the trend as "extremely alarming" and advocate for routine screening of drug users and reduced stigma to enhance harm reduction services and combat the spread of HIV.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in