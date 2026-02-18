Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beloved anchor to keep filling in for Savannah Guthrie on Today show

Savannah Guthrie shares striking new plea to her mother’s suspected kidnapper
  • Hoda Kotb is currently filling in for Savannah Guthrie on the Today show and will continue to as long as the urgent search for her mother continues.
  • Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since Jan. 31, from her home near Tucson, Arizona.
  • Authorities are actively investigating, with recent developments including DNA from a glove found outside Nancy's home not matching any profiles in the FBI's national database.
  • Savannah normally hosts the morning talk show alongside Craig Melvin, but has not been on air since the beginning of February following the disappearance of her mother.
  • The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to a resolution in the case, with authorities also investigating a specific backpack sold exclusively at Walmart.
