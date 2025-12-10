Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning issued over in-store behavior this holiday shopping season

Whether it’s gridlocked parking lots or shelves picked clean, the holiday retail environment can become a pressure cooker where manners evaporate quickly (file photo)
Whether it’s gridlocked parking lots or shelves picked clean, the holiday retail environment can become a pressure cooker where manners evaporate quickly (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • Retail workers typically endure a demanding and often demoralizing holiday shopping season due to increased customer traffic and stress.
  • Despite an expected increase in shopper spending this year, companies signaled they were mulling reducing seasonal staff, potentially intensifying pressure on existing workers.
  • Etiquette experts have warned that customers, often frazzled, tend to forget retail employees are individuals, leading to poor treatment.
  • To lessen stress and frustration in stores, consultants advise shoppers to plan ahead, visit stores during off-peak hours, and engage with staff courteously to mitigate stressful situations.
  • The industry has even invested in new training programs to prepare workers for tense encounters, but shoppers can do their part by making friendly eye contact with workers, offering a greeting, and being prepared.
