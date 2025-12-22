Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Hagan reveals gender of her second child

Holly Hagan reveals gender of her second child
  • Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has revealed the gender of her second child.
  • The announcement was made on Sunday (21 December), in a sweet family moment shared on Instagram.
  • Mrs Hagan and her husband, footballer Jacob Blyth, had expressed their hope for a baby girl.
  • The gender was confirmed to be a girl when a cannon fired pink confetti.
  • The couple, along with their child Alpha-Jax, celebrated the news in front of their Christmas tree.
