Holly Willoughby enjoys ‘epic’ half-term holiday with family in Florida
- Holly Willoughby shared footage of an "epic" half-term family holiday in Florida.
- She posted a montage on Instagram showing her trip to Universal Orlando with her husband Dan Baldwin and three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester.
- The presenter was seen enjoying various theme park activities, including roller coasters and posing with characters.
- Willoughby described the trip as making "the best memories together" and that her children, along with herself, "had an absolute blast".
- The holiday with her family was a PR trip.