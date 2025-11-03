Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Willoughby enjoys ‘epic’ half-term holiday with family in Florida

Holly Willoughby shares footage from 'epic' half term holiday with family
  • Holly Willoughby shared footage of an "epic" half-term family holiday in Florida.
  • She posted a montage on Instagram showing her trip to Universal Orlando with her husband Dan Baldwin and three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester.
  • The presenter was seen enjoying various theme park activities, including roller coasters and posing with characters.
  • Willoughby described the trip as making "the best memories together" and that her children, along with herself, "had an absolute blast".
  • The holiday with her family was a PR trip.
