What is house burping? The winter trend explained

Why Your Home's Air Might Be More Polluted Than Outdoors
  • House burping is a new home health trend that involves opening windows for 10 to 15 minutes, even during winter, to ventilate homes.
  • This practice, known as “lüften” in Germany, is gaining popularity on social media platforms like TikTok.
  • Experts confirm that “house burping” improves indoor air quality by reducing contaminants and regulating carbon dioxide levels.
  • The benefits include lowering humidity, conserving energy and mitigating health issues associated with poor indoor air.
  • While effective, it is important to note that this method does not replace regular cleaning, and indoor air can be significantly more polluted than outdoor air.
