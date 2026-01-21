What is house burping? The winter trend explained
- House burping is a new home health trend that involves opening windows for 10 to 15 minutes, even during winter, to ventilate homes.
- This practice, known as “lüften” in Germany, is gaining popularity on social media platforms like TikTok.
- Experts confirm that “house burping” improves indoor air quality by reducing contaminants and regulating carbon dioxide levels.
- The benefits include lowering humidity, conserving energy and mitigating health issues associated with poor indoor air.
- While effective, it is important to note that this method does not replace regular cleaning, and indoor air can be significantly more polluted than outdoor air.