The easiest ways to de-ice your car this winter
- Frosty car windshields form when water vapour condenses on radiatively cooled glass surfaces, and the temperature drops below the freezing point (0°C).
- A quick and safe defrosting method involves spraying a warm mixture of rubbing alcohol and water, which melts the frost without damaging the windscreen due to its lower freezing point.
- Alternatively, using the car's air defrost system to blow hot air (above 27°C) onto the inside of the windscreen will gradually melt the frost.
- For a more active approach, an ice scraper can be used to break up the frost, allowing the windscreen wipers to clear the smaller ice chunks.
- The most energy-efficient method is to allow the sun to naturally warm the windscreen and melt the frost, though this takes more time.