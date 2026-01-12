Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to drink more water, according to the experts

How to tell if you are drinking enough water
  • Consistent hydration is crucial even in colder months, as the body provides subtle signs when water levels are low.
  • Key indicators of dehydration include thirst, dry mouth, dark or strong-smelling urine, nausea, dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and constipation.
  • Severe dehydration can lead to more serious issues such as confusion, increased risk of urinary tract infections and kidney problems, rapid heart rate, breathing difficulties, or collapse.
  • General guidelines recommend consuming six to eight cups of fluid daily, with increased intake necessary during exercise, in hot environments, or when unwell.
  • To stay hydrated, it is advised to drink small amounts regularly, not wait until thirsty, use a refillable bottle, and incorporate water-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and soups into your diet.
In full

