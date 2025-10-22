Expert weighs in on the military sleep method
- The 'military sleep method' is a technique designed to help individuals, particularly military personnel, fall asleep quickly regardless of their environment.
- It consists of three core components: relaxation, specific breathing techniques, and visualisation, and is first referenced in the sports performance book, Relax and Win.
- Although not formally validated in scientific journals, the method shares significant similarities with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), the recommended treatment for insomnia.
- For civilians, the method can be beneficial as it incorporates scientifically grounded sleep techniques, but the two-minute target is largely unrealistic and can be counterproductive.
- Normal sleep onset for civilians typically ranges from 10 to 20 minutes, and those with ongoing sleep problems should seek advice from a medical professional.