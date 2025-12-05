The vital organ behind a good night’s sleep
- Restorative sleep originates in the gut, not solely the brain, with the gut microbiome significantly influencing sleep quality, mood, and overall wellbeing.
- The gut and brain communicate via the gut-brain axis, where gut microbes produce neurotransmitters and metabolites that influence sleep-related hormones.
- An imbalanced gut microbiome, known as dysbiosis, disrupts these chemical signals, leading to poor sleep, while a healthy gut supports stable production of sleep-related hormones.
- Inflammation, often caused by an unhealthy gut or poor diet, interferes with sleep regulation by affecting brain regions that control alertness and rest, and by increasing stress hormones like cortisol.
- Improving gut health through dietary changes (prebiotics, probiotics, reduced sugar), consistent meal times, stress management, and hydration can lead to a more stable gut environment and, consequently, deeper, more restorative sleep.