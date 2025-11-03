Why did Huda Beauty end its partnership with Huda Mustafa?
- Huda Beauty has ended its partnership with Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa following a recent social media controversy.
- The beauty brand stated that Mustafa “displayed behavior that does not align with our values” during a livestream last week.
- The controversy arose when Mustafa was seen laughing with her boyfriend after a racial slur was directed at her co-star Olandria Carthen by an unknown caller.
- Huda Beauty has removed all content related to Mustafa from its platforms, citing a lack of seriousness around the issue and the offense caused to its community.
- Carthen publicly condemned racism and called for accountability, while Mustafa initially downplayed the incident before issuing an apology for her “inappropriate” reaction.