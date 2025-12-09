The change In-N-Out is making at restaurants to halt annoying trend
- In-N-Out Burger employees have reportedly stopped using the number "67" to announce customer orders.
- The West Coast burger chain is said to have removed both "67" and "69" entirely from its ordering system, a change confirmed by a Los Angeles employee about a month ago.
- The decision was made due to a viral "6-7" slang trend, popular among Gen Alpha, which originated from rapper Skrilla's song "Doot Doot (6 7)".
- The trend led to teenagers causing commotions and cheering in restaurants when the number "67" was called out, as depicted in viral TikTok videos.
- The "6-7" phrase has also become a significant distraction in classrooms, with some teachers implementing consequences for students who use the term.