The extravagant Indian wedding attended by Jennifer Lopez and Donald Trump Jr
- Jennifer Lopez headlined an extravagant three-day Indian wedding in Udaipur, performing for pharmaceutical heiress Netra Mantena and New York tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.
- The celebrations, held from 21 to 23 November, took place at lavish venues including Jagmandir Island Palace and The Leela Palace.
- Lopez's performance at the sangeet ceremony, reportedly her first visit to India, included several of her biggest hits and quickly went viral online.
- The event also featured numerous Bollywood celebrities, with Donald Trump Jr reportedly attending with his family and visiting the Taj Mahal.
- The wedding is estimated to have cost between £6.4m and £6.8m, covering venues, guest accommodation, and performer fees.