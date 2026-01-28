The two viruses that could trigger the next pandemic in US
- Scientists have warned that two emerging animal-borne viruses, influenza D and canine coronavirus, could become significant public health threats in the United States.
- Influenza D, primarily found in livestock, has shown high antibody prevalence in cattle workers, and a strain in China has developed human-to-human transmission capabilities, raising concerns about its evolution.
- A second virus, Canine coronavirus (CCoV), has been linked to serious human infections, including pneumonia in Southeast Asia and respiratory illness in Arkansas, demonstrating its existing spread across continents.
- “If these viruses evolve the capacity to easily transmit person to person, they may be able to cause epidemics or pandemics since most people won’t have immunity to them,” researchers wrote. They are urging for improved virus monitoring, more reliable testing, and increased investment in treatments and vaccines to mitigate the potential for widespread outbreaks.
- The warning comes amidst ongoing concerns about bird flu (H5N1) and its potential to evolve into a human-transmissible virus, highlighting the need for vigilance against zoonotic diseases.