How to get back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night
- Dr Amir Khan has shared an alternative method to counting sheep for individuals struggling to fall back asleep after waking up.
- The doctor posted on Instagram on Friday, 13 February, recommending a technique known as cognitive shuffling.
- Cognitive shuffling is a mental exercise that involves listing mundane words to help disengage the brain.
- Dr Khan explained that this technique is designed to 'invite the brain to go into sleep mode' and is 'really worth a go'.
- He advised that anyone experiencing persistent sleep issues should consult their GP.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks