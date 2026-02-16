Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to get back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night

Do you wake up at 3am? A doctor shares hack to send you straight back to sleep
  • Dr Amir Khan has shared an alternative method to counting sheep for individuals struggling to fall back asleep after waking up.
  • The doctor posted on Instagram on Friday, 13 February, recommending a technique known as cognitive shuffling.
  • Cognitive shuffling is a mental exercise that involves listing mundane words to help disengage the brain.
  • Dr Khan explained that this technique is designed to 'invite the brain to go into sleep mode' and is 'really worth a go'.
  • He advised that anyone experiencing persistent sleep issues should consult their GP.
