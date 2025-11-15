Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study links instant noodles to heart disease and diabetes risk

The Conversation Original report by Lauren Ball, Emily Burch and Pui Ting Wong (Pearl)
Instant noodles are high in sodium and low in fibre
Instant noodles are high in sodium and low in fibre (Getty Images)
  • Instant noodles are a cheap, quick, and comforting meal, popular due to rising food costs and their cultural significance for many.
  • A standard packet is high in sodium (600–1,500mg per serving), low in fibre, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals.
  • Frequent consumption (more than twice a week) has been linked in a study to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, heart disease, and diabetes, particularly in women.
  • High sodium intake can strain the heart and kidneys, while low fibre diets are associated with poor gut health and increased risk of type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer.
  • To make instant noodles part of a balanced diet, it is recommended to add vegetables, protein sources like eggs or tofu, and healthy fats, rather than consuming them as a daily staple.
