Drug used by millions just got cheaper as state starts selling its own version

The governor called it a significant step in the state’s ongoing effort to lower prescription drug prices and improve medication access statewide
(Getty Images)
  • California has launched its own brand of affordable insulin, becoming the first US state to do so.
  • The CalRx brand insulin pens, made by nonprofit generic drug manufacturer Civica Rx, will be sold at a maximum price of $11 per pen, or $55 per five-pack of 3 mL pens.
  • The CalRx insulin glargine pens are interchangeable with Lantus, ensuring seamless substitution for patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said.
  • The initiative aims to combat high prescription drug prices and increase access to essential medication.
  • CalRx already offers naloxone, the medication that reverses opioid overdoses, at a reduced price of $22.50 per twin-pack.
