International review challenges the benefits of intermittent fasting
- An international review by the Cochrane Collaboration found intermittent fasting to be no more effective for weight loss in overweight or obese adults than traditional dietary advice.
- The analysis of 22 studies, involving 1,995 participants, also concluded that intermittent fasting offers no significant advantage over doing nothing for weight loss.
- While some intermittent fasting methods, like alternate-day fasting, showed more weight loss than time-restricted eating, the overall efficacy for weight loss was comparable to other interventions.
- The review acknowledged that intermittent fasting could still be a viable option for some and may offer other health benefits, such as improved blood pressure and metabolic health.
- Experts advise that any weight loss strategy should suit individual preferences, and consulting a healthcare professional before starting a new diet is recommended.
