Siri set for huge changes under new Apple iOS update

Apple ‘working on Siri chatbot for iOS 27’
  • Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a significantly revamped Siri assistant at an event next month, powered by Google's market-leading Gemini AI model.
  • The upgraded Siri is expected to launch with iOS 26.4, with beta testing commencing in late February and a public rollout anticipated in March or April.
  • The new Siri will offer capabilities similar to other AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and will be available across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
  • Rumours suggest Apple is also developing new AI-powered hardware, including a smart speaker and a desktop robot codenamed J595, resembling an iPad mini on a mechanical limb.
  • Additionally, the company is reportedly working on a screenless, wearable AI pin, similar in size to an AirTag, featuring cameras, microphones, and a physical button.
