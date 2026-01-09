Phone charger recall issued for gadgets sold at two major US retailers
- Over 13,000 Isla Rae magnetic wireless phone chargers sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are being recalled in the United States.
- Safety officials have warned of potential explosion, fire, and burn hazards associated with the products, though no injuries have been reported so far.
- The affected chargers, sold between June 2024 and November 2025 for around $15, are purple, white, and pink, with specific model numbers RM5PBMDP, RM5PBMSL, and RM5PBMPW.
- Approximately 13,200 units were sold in the US and an additional 7,000 in Canada.
- Consumers are advised to stop using the chargers immediately, register for a refund, and dispose of them safely in designated lithium-ion battery collection boxes or through hazardous waste centers.