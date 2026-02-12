Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What is bowel cancer? Symptoms to know after James Van Der Beek’s death

NHS urges people to take up free bowel cancer screening kits in new campaign
  • Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the fourth most prevalent cancer in the UK and the second leading cause of cancer-related death.
  • Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek’s tragically passed away aged 48 after he revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
  • Key symptoms to watch out for include a persistent change in pooing habits, such as going more or less often, or experiencing diarrhoea or constipation.
  • Another significant warning sign is blood in your poo or bleeding from your bottom, which should be checked by a GP immediately.
  • Other symptoms include a pain or lump in your tummy, and unexplained weight loss, which can occur even if eating normally.
  • Constant and unexplained fatigue is also a symptom, often linked to anaemia caused by the cancer, which can be detected by a simple blood test.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in