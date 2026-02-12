What is bowel cancer? Symptoms to know after James Van Der Beek’s death
- Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the fourth most prevalent cancer in the UK and the second leading cause of cancer-related death.
- Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek’s tragically passed away aged 48 after he revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
- Key symptoms to watch out for include a persistent change in pooing habits, such as going more or less often, or experiencing diarrhoea or constipation.
- Another significant warning sign is blood in your poo or bleeding from your bottom, which should be checked by a GP immediately.
- Other symptoms include a pain or lump in your tummy, and unexplained weight loss, which can occur even if eating normally.
- Constant and unexplained fatigue is also a symptom, often linked to anaemia caused by the cancer, which can be detected by a simple blood test.
