NHS worker raises funds for life-extending treatment through bake sales
- NHS worker Jamie Scott needs to raise £120,000 for life-extending chemosaturation therapy for ocular melanoma that has spread to her liver.
- The 49-year-old was diagnosed with eye cancer in 2011 and, despite surgery, the disease has progressed, leaving her feeling “desperate” about fundraising.
- Chemosaturation therapy, which costs £40,000 per cycle, is approved by NICE under “special arrangements” but is not routinely funded by the NHS, forcing patients to self-fund.
- Ocular Melanoma UK (OMUK) is urging NHS leaders and the Secretary of State for Health to intervene, highlighting that international patients can access the treatment in the UK while British patients cannot.
- Experts, including retired liver surgeon Dr Neil Pearce, criticise the “indefensible” disparity in access, noting the treatment's effectiveness in controlling tumours and extending lives for many patients.